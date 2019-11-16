Not again. Blake Lively deleted nearly every post on her Instagram account for a second time, and it seems her intention was the same as the first time she did it.

The actress, 32, left only one post behind: a two-minute trailer for her upcoming film The Rhythm Section, which is set to be released in January 2020. “@therhythmsec,” she captioned the video, which she uploaded in September.

In the movie, Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge after her family is killed in a not-so-accidental plane crash. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also appear in the flick.

The Gossip Girl alum previously deleted all her posts in May 2018 while promoting A Simple Favor. In addition, she made the drastic move of unfollowing everyone — including husband Ryan Reynolds — and instead following 28 users named Emily Nelson, which just so happened to be the name of her character in the thriller, costarring Anna Kendrick.

The Deadpool star, 43, made light of the slight at the time. “Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” he joked during an appearance on Smallzy’s Surgery. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

However, the shift was short-lived. “Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this [100 emoji] outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day,” Lively wrote in May 2018 of her black-and-white dress and tan coat from a New York City event. “Because after a couple days it’s strange to post, like you’re hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it’s way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should’ve just posted the next day! What are you gonna do now?!? You can’t let that outfit go unposted!”

She continued: “And then you realize something even more important—you’ve lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You’ve officially taken my chill.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Lively gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, with Reynolds over the summer. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, are also parents of daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3.

The Rhythm Section will be in theaters on January 31, 2020.