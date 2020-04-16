You know you love her! Blake Lively couldn’t help but join in on the viral Gossip Girl meme craze — and the result was even better than fans could imagine.

The 32-year-old actress, who starred as Serena van der Woodsen on the classic CW series, shared her own version of the TV show-themed joke that’s been taking over social media amid the coronavirus quarantine. Fans have been transforming old promo pictures from the Upper East Side high school drama into hilarious short conversations between Lively and costar Leighton Meester, and the Shallows star put a quarantine-inspired spin on it.

“What should I wear to the supermarket?” the caption beneath Lively’s face reads. The bottom half of the photo shows Meester, 34, as Blair Waldorf responding, “Gloves, girl.”

The Gossip Girl alum’s creative take on the viral sensation comes shortly after she teased that she wanted to “swipe right” on husband Ryan Reynolds‘ trainer. “This thing isn’t working,” Lively complained while giving the fitness guru a shout-out on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

Lively and Reynolds, 43, tied the knot in 2012 after starring alongside each other in the 2010 film Green Lantern. The couple share daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3, and welcomed a third little girl in October 2019. Though the pair has yet to announce the name of their newborn, the Proposal star confirmed to Extra in December that mother and baby were “doing great” after the birth.

While fans are thrilled at Lively’s participation in the Gossip Girl trend, no one supports the Serena van der Woodsen story line as much as Reynolds. When a Twitter user asked the Deadpool star if he was familiar with his wife’s work in the beloved series, he responded in a way that only solidified his love for Lively.

“I didn’t watch it,” Reynolds wrote in March. “I drank it through my eyes.”

Comedic relief isn’t the only contribution the couple has made during the coronavirus outbreak. In March, the pair announced that they would be donating $1 million to food banks in the U.S. and Canada amid the global crisis because “Covid-19 is an a–hole.”