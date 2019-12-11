



Friends forever. Bob Saget opened up about his lifelong bond with former Full House costar Lori Loughlin as she awaits her trial for her involvement in the highly-publicized college admissions scandal.

“I don’t cut people that I love from my life unless they shot me in the eye,” the 63-year-old comedian told Us Weekly exclusively at a Caroline’s on Broadway event in support of the Scleroderma Research Foundation on Tuesday, December 10. “No matter what, everyone does something in their life that comes out in the press — no matter what we do. I just love her and I’ll always love her.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum previously shared with Fox News in October that he felt lucky to have such a close friendship with Loughlin, 55, and he wouldn’t be willing to end it over her legal trouble.

“I love the people I love,” Saget told Fox News at the time. “I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

Loughlin was hit with additional bribery charges in October, on top of the original counts of fraud and money laundering for which she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March. Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, pleaded not guilty to the first charges in April, turning down a plea deal that included a minimum of two years in prison.

When faced with the second allegations, a source told Us that the former Hallmark actress actually considered entering a guilty plea — until her husband changed her mind.

“She had been talking to her lawyers about it, but her friends and family were encouraging her to pursue a plea deal. She’s only listening to Mossimo though,” the insider said in November.

As the complex legal case continues, it’s likely that Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, will be called to testify in court. When the actress rejected the offer of a plea deal, a second source revealed to Us that the former University of Southern California students were “really upset” with their mother.

The source added at the time that Loughlin was worried about Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, appearing in court. “She knows she has caused so much damage to her daughters’ lives and reputations and knows a trial would only make it worse.”