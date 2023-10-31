Bob Saget s Wife Kelly Rizzo Has Deja Vu After Matthew Perry s Death

Kelly Rizzo is sharing her “unique perspective” on Matthew Perry‘s death nearly two years after late husband Bob Saget‘s sudden passing.

“The Matthew Perry news breaking really hit home for me… deja vu,” Rizzo, 44, captioned a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, October 30.

Rizzo confessed that the news of Perry’s death “really brought [her] back to a very specific place,” reflecting on the process of grieving in the public eye.

“Just to let you guys know, I found out that my husband passed 15 minutes before it hit TMZ. … It just made me think yesterday when the news broke on TMZ about Matthew Perry, that it was very possible and likely that many of his family and even friends, close friends, didn’t even know yet,” she said. “And that is just really, really messed up.”

Multiple outlets reported on Saturday, October 28, that Perry was found dead at his home. The Los Angeles coroner’s office later confirmed his death at age 54. An initial autopsy was performed, but the results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report.

Perry’s family addressed his death in a statement on Sunday, October 29. He is survived by his parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, who split when he was an infant. His mother later remarried, exchanging vows with Dateline host Keith Morrison.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family’s statement read. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Saget, meanwhile, died on January 9, 2022, at age 65. He was found in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where he performed a stand-up show one night prior. His family confirmed in a February 2022 statement to Us Weekly that Saget “passed from head trauma.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the statement continued.

Since her husband’s death, Rizzo has been candid about her grief. The twosome tied the knot in 2018. (Saget previously welcomed daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.)

Rizzo shared a powerful message with fans while marking her first holiday season without Saget in December 2022. “Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last. … The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of herself and the late Full House alum.