Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon Have a Gentleman’s Food Fight on ‘Tonight Show’





Who’s the bigger gentleman? Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon one-up each other with their generosity in an uproarious sketch from the Thursday, September 19, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The hilarity starts as a restaurant waiter presents Fallon with a martini. “Courtesy of the gentleman at the bar,” the waiter says. The gentleman in question is Pitt, 55, who winks at the TV host. Not to be outdone, Fallon, 45, sends the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star an iced latte. And so begins a ridiculous battle of chivalry, with the two Hollywood stars exchanging dishes and drinks that are increasingly extravagant — a seafood tower, a pyramid of Ferrero Rocher candies — and ridiculous — a bucket of tater tots, a glass of orange juice with a side of toothpaste. But Pitt gets the last laugh when it comes time to pay the tab.

Pitt dropped by The Tonight Show to promote his new film, Ad Astra. In Us Weekly’s review of the space epic, critic Mara Reinstein hailed his “fantastic” performance, writing, “At age 55, he now has lines and crevices on his face that only enhance his character. And you can’t help but assume that there’s off-screen truth to his inner-dialogue about loneliness and curiosity.”

The actor’s press junket comes as Maddox Jolie-Pitt, his eldest child with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, starts college at Yonsei University. An emotional Jolie, 45, dropped the 18-year-old off at the South Korea school last month, telling onlookers she was “trying not to cry.”

“Angelina Jolie was very nice!” student Jo Won Bang told Us Weekly at the time. “After looking through the dorms, she came to us and greeted all of us. And I was lucky enough to shake hands with her! She came toward us and had small conversations with us, and we took lots of pictures together. She really wasn’t hesitant in taking pictures with us, and I could see how much she cared for Maddox and his upcoming college life. It was a very special experience.”

Earlier this month, a reporter caught up with Maddox at the university at asked about the possibility of Pitt visiting him on campus. “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Maddox and his famous father have had a strained relationship since an alleged altercation on a private plane in 2016. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt shortly after the reported incident. The former couple share five other children: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11.

Watch the hilarious sketch above. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

