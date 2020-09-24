On her side. Brad Pitt did not mind girlfriend Nicole Poturalski coming to his defense in regards to his relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The actor, 56, was not “angry or upset Nicole made a remark about ‘happy people don’t hate,’” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

Instead, Pitt does not want to get dragged down by the drama. “For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad,” the insider adds. “At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved.”

Poturalski, 27, laid out her stance on the Ocean’s Eleven star’s feelings toward Jolie, 45, in a candid response to a fan. “Happy people don’t hate,” she captioned a September 15 Instagram photo of herself.

A commenter used the remark as an opportunity to weigh in on Pitt and the actress’ ongoing legal battle. “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina,” the person asked. “Practice what you preach, girl.”

The model then replied, “Not hating [on] anyone.” In response to another fan who offered encouragement for her message, Poturalski wrote, “WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS.”

Pitt and Jolie are still at odds over the details of their divorce agreement. The exes, who share Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their children after splitting in September 2016.

Us confirmed in August that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is dating Poturalski. The couple were spotted arriving at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris last month. They later headed to his chateau in the South of France.

The romance is casual at this point. “It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” a source told Us earlier this month, noting that the two mostly spend time together in Los Angeles. “Nicole is there a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

However, things might turn serious. According to the insider, “Going by what Brad’s been saying, they are totally falling for each other.”