Best graduation present ever! Brad Pitt surprised Missouri State University’s class of 2020 with a thoughtful video message to celebrate their huge accomplishments.

“Hi everyone. Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!” Pitt, 56, began in a video shared by the college on Twitter on Monday, May 18. “It must be very strange doing this in these trying times but know we’re rooting for you. Our money is on you to make this world a better place.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star grew up in Springfield, Missouri, and attended the University of Missouri in the 1980s before dropping out to move to California and pursue his dreams of being an actor. Pitt was one of many celebrities — including Barack Obama, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet — who shared a hearty congratulations with graduating students across the country whose ceremonies looked a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield’s own. Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI — Missouri State (@MissouriState) May 19, 2020

“We wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” the Fight Club actor added. “You did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again and think big.”

Students of all ages have been forced to make some serious adjustments to their education routines as the world continues to work through the COVID-19 health crisis. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, had returned home early from his first year at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

“Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” the insider said. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early every day and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterward.”

The Thelma & Louise actor and Jolie, 44, also share children Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Despite their messy 2016 split, the former couple have come to an agreement on “traditional schooling” for their kids. A source told Us in April that Pitt “had been pushing for” a traditional educational path, which was also recommended by the children’s therapist.

“Brad wants the kids to be in a school setting, and not isolated being homeschooled,” the insider added.

Though the exes infamously fought over custody for their six children, a separate source previously revealed to Us that the duo have been on good terms in recent months. “They’re more cordial,” the source said earlier this month. “They’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”