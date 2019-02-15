Brad Pitt was in high spirits at the inaugural Frieze Los Angeles art fair at Paramount Picture Studios on Thursday, February 14, just days after reconnecting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at her 50th birthday party.

The 55-year-old was one of many celebrities at the event — joining Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Sylvester Stallone and others — and he made a big impression on New York City gallerist Hong Gyu Shin.

“I spoke with Brad while I was at Frieze,” Shin told Us Weekly, adding that Pitt seemed to be attending solo. “We spoke about the fair, and we had a lovely conversation, and he was an excellent individual.”

Shin added: “He was in a good mood and super friendly. Brad is one of the nicest celebrities I’ve ever met.”

Pitt’s visit to Frieze followed his appearance at Aniston’s bash on Saturday, February 9. “Brad wanted to support and celebrate Jen by attending her birthday party,” an insider said in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. Added another eyewitness: “Brad seemed very hesitant [at first] — all eyes were on him.”

Eventually, the War Machine star loosened up. “He was catching up with old friends and enjoyed himself,” another source told Us. “He saw a lot of people he hadn’t seen in years. Any negative feelings seem to have been put aside by Jen’s friends. It’s been a long time and everyone has moved on. Brad didn’t stay all that long and ducked out before most people.”

Pitt and Aniston finalized their divorce in October 2005 after five years of marriage — and only three months before Angelina Jolie confirmed her relationship with the Fight Club alum.

Pitt and Jolie wed in August 2014, but the 43-year-old actress filed for divorce in September 2016. Aniston, for her part, married Justin Theroux in August 2015, but the couple announced their separation in a statement to Us in February 2018.

The actor “doesn’t like to dwell on the past” but “of course wishes he’d handled the end of [his marriage to Aniston] in a more thoughtful manner,” a source said in Us Weekly’s new issue. “He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago, and she gave it.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

