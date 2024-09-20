Tish Cyrus isn’t just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom if you ask her eldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus.

“My mom has really just become my best friend, which is so cool. I’m the oldest of the five and my mom is a very young mom,” Brandi, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the American Wild Horse Conservation’s fall gala on Thursday, September 19, which she attended with Tish, 57. “She had me when she was so young, so now that I’m older, we just feel like best friends.”

Tish is mom to Brandi and son Trace, 35, from a past relationship. She also shares daughters Miley, 31, and Noah, 24, as well as son Braison, 30, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, subsequently becoming a stepmother to his two daughters from a previous marriage.

“[I’ve] just always [had] a very genuine relationship with my mom,” Brandi gushed of Tish. “She’s so supportive and I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve embraced how similar we are. When you’re young, you get compared to your mom, and you’re like, ‘No,’ but as you get older you embrace it.”

Just as Tish supports her children, Brandi likes to do the same.

“It’s just, like, always checking in,” Brandi told Us. “I make an extreme effort to take flights and come out here and see everybody that lives here [in Los Angeles]. I think just making that effort and making sure everybody knows, like, ‘Hey, I know we’re all busy, but I’m here and I’m a phone call away.’ I think any of us can say that about each other.”

The Nashville resident shared she can call Tish “for anything and vice versa.”

“I think that’s really important to remind the people in your life you know, like, ‘I’m here [and] if you need any like I’m around,’” she said on Thursday.

Brandi and Tish also showcase their mother-daughter dynamic via their joint “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast.

“The podcast is work, but doesn’t feel like work,” Brandi revealed to Us. “We’ve had so much fun with the podcast for a couple months, but we’re about to come back and we have a fresh, new rebrand that we’re excited to roll out.”

Work aside, Brandi prioritizes her family above all else.

“At the end of the day [it’s] having my family [and], the fact that we are so close and still so present in each other’s lives,” Brandi said. “We all make an effort to be around each other and supportive and check in on each other … and I’m so thankful for that.”

Not only do the Cyrus siblings often check in on one another, but they also share a musical gene with dad Billy Ray, 63. (Brandi, Trace, Miley and Noah are all performers by trade.)

“What’s cool about my family is we all do music, but we all kind of have our own lane, and everyone’s so supportive of each other,” Brandi said. “I grew up watching [Billy Ray] perform. I played guitar with him for years. That’s how I learned how to play music.”

Brandi continued, “Something he’s really always instilled in us is to just be yourself. Authenticity is what makes people connect with you, and so for me, when I’m on stage, I’m 110 percent myself and I do feel like that translates to the crowd.”

While the Cyruses haven’t professionally collaborated since the days of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, Brandi already has an idea to make a stage reunion happen.

“I have always said — and I’m not saying this is happening — [but] my idea is a family Christmas album,” she quipped on Thursday. “That would be the easiest way to get us all on a project together. So I don’t know, never say never.”

Brandi and Tish further showed off their bond at Thursday’s gala to benefit the American Wild Horse Conservation.

“I’ve ridden horses my entire life. I’ve had horses my entire life, and it’s just something that’s always been just the core of who I am and what I’m all about,” Brandi told Us. “I’ve been involved [with the AWHC] now for a few years, and I’ve done a couple of trips with them out to see the herds, and I’ve gotten to speak with a lot of the girls [who] are the ones that go to Congress and fight for legislature. I would learn so much every time I talk to them.”

She added, “Animal welfare is the bottom line for me. It’s like, ‘OK, maybe there are too many horses … [but] why can’t we find a humane solution?’ And so that’s what’s most important to me.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams