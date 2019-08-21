Brandon Jenner: Brody ‘Didn’t Say Much’ to Me About Kaitlynn Carter Split





Family comes first. Brandon Jenner is staying quiet about brother Brody Jenner’s split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The older Jenner brother, 38, called into the Australian radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday, August 21, where he was asked about his sibling’s recent breakup.

“[Brody] didn’t say much, to be honest,” Brandon said. “We did talk about it but, he confides in me.”

The singer went on to explain why he’s remained mum about details of his brother’s personal life.

“One of the reasons why he confides in me is because he knows I’m gonna keep things private, so I’m just going to continue doing that today, but he talked to me a little about it,” he continued.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 2 that the MTV personality, 36, and the blogger, 30, had split a year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. Despite the nuptials, the couple never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and were not legally married.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A week after the news, Carter was seen kissing Miley Cyrus on a vacation in Italy following the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s breakup with Liam Hemsworth. Since the initial PDA photos, Cyrus, 26, and Carter have been spotted together several times. Most recently, Carter was seen grabbing lunch with Cyrus and her mom, Tish, in Los Angeles.

Since his breakup, Brody has been seen with Playboy model Josie Canseco. The two were first spotted arriving at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood together on August 14.

“Brody and Josie weren’t touchy feely, but she spent the night out by his side and they seemed comfortable together,” a source told Us at the time, noting that Canseco “seemed like she was into” the DJ.

The insider added, “He seemed happy to be with another girl after all the news surrounding his breakup.”

As for Brody’s feelings about his ex’s fling with Cyrus, the source said the Hills: New Beginnings star “doesn’t care” and thinks that Carter is “milking” the romance “for attention.”

“He‘s in a good space and he doesn’t have any somberness relating to his breakup with her,” the insider explained. “It was a long time coming, and he knows that.”

Cyrus, for her part, was married to Hemsworth, 29, for nearly eight months. He filed for divorce on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

