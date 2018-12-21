The drama continues! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is taking sides after her former costar Jenelle Evans made a bonfire out of a peace offering of hair products she received from Kailyn Lowry — and DeJesus is not rooting for ex Javi Marroquin’s baby mama.

“This isn’t my beef but I agree with what Jenelle did and completely get where she’s coming from,” DeJesus, 24, told In Touch. “You can’t say sorry and try to make peace and then go talk s–t about Jenelle and her family. Kail did the exact same thing to me — talked mad s–t for a long time and then tries to claim she wanted to make peace at the reunion only to try to provoke some sort of ridiculous fist fight … Kail has a way of pushing people’s buttons, bringing them to a high level of pissed off, and then trying to play the victim in every situation.”

She continued, “I can assure you from my experience, [Kail] is not the victim.”

DeJesus, who split from Marroquin, 26, in July, said that she was not a recipient of one of 26-year-old Lowry’s peace offerings, but noted that she also would have disposed of it. “To Jenelle, I say kudos and let the motherf–ker burn.”

Evans, 27, made headlines when she posted a video of herself dousing several of Lowry’s Pothead Haircare products that she had received as a gift of truce with gasoline before lighting them on fire on Instagram on Friday, December 21. “Hey Kail. This is to your peace offering,” she said in the clip.

She elaborated in the caption, writing, “For years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me. You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s–t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s–t AGAIN!!!”

Lowry responded to the video exclusively to Us Weekly on Friday. “I knew they would do this. I’m not upset at all,” she said.

The women’s feud has been ongoing since August, when Evans seemingly threw shade at Lowry for hooking up with Marroquin, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2017, after his split from DeJesus.

“Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex?” Evans tweeted on August 23.

Evans later accused Lowry of using her name to boost her podcast ratings.

