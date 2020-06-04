Brie Bella Was Blown Away By Ignorant Comments Amid George Floyd Protests

A mom’s perspective. Brie Bella isn’t on board with the “ignorant” comments people have been sharing in response to her opening a dialogue about racism and parenting.

“This whole racism situation in America … a lot of it has been affecting me, but George Floyd, that one really got me,” the Total Bellas star, 36, said on the Wednesday, June 3, episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” “And in a way, I feel like it got everyone where it just broke you.”

She added, “And to the point that Nikki [Bella] and I wanted to speak on this because it’s at the point where I, literally, the last couple days, I had to get off social media because you do see the big debate. I’m blown away by some ignorant comments I see because I put up a post about racism and parenting, and I could not believe what some people were saying back to me.”

Brie explained that she believes that people aren’t “born racist” but learn those beliefs when they are raised as children.

“It’s our duty as parents to teach our kids to not be racist, to love everyone, show kindness,” she said.

Nikki, 36, chimed in that she and her twin sister are dedicated to using their platform “to stick up for the black community.”

“And so, for me, it’s like, whether your platform is millions of followers or a couple hundred, we all have to step up now,” the E! personality said. “We all have to use our voice. Use it as you please or where you want, but the only way we’re truly gonna see change is if we all come together.”

