Dreams on hold. Nikki Bella explained why she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Total Bellas star revealed during an appearance on the “Big Demi Energy” podcast on Wednesday, May 27, that she’s paused her wedding plans partly because her first child is due in August and because COVID-19 has caused so many unknowns.

“The uncertainty just kills me,” Bella, 36, told podcast host Demi Burnett. “It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for?”

The California native noted that so many brides “weren’t getting their money back” on their deposits once the pandemic began and that “they had to social distance” with restrictions on guests and venues, which caused her to reevaluate when her big day would happen.

“I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space,” the Total Divas alum explained. “The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of.”

Although the timeline for her nuptials is currently up in the air, Bella isn’t ruling out a wedding in 2021 … but she’s not counting on it either.

“I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out,” she said. “Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.”

For now, the couple, who got engaged in November 2019 after a year of dating, are focused on strengthening their relationship before becoming parents this summer.

“Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He’s such a great guy and madly in love with her,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the professional dancer, 37, on Monday, June 1. “She’s his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn’t be happier to be welcoming their baby soon.”

The insider added that the Dancing With the Stars pro “comes from a super tight-knit loving family,” which has fully embraced Bella.

“Nikki is part of that now and will always be a huge part of his life,” the source said. “He’s extremely dedicated to her.”