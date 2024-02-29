Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann confirmed this week that she is engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl. Better yet, she says Seidl sought her adoptive father Kroy Biermann’s approval before proposing.

Brielle, 27, and Seidl, 25, have been dating for 10 months, and she says the proposal came as a total “surprise,” according to an Instagram Q&A she hosted on Wednesday, February 28.

She first shared the news of the proposal two days prior with an Instagram photo of Siedl down on one knee.

“Forever with you,” she captioned the photo.

While it was a surprise to Brielle, who is the eldest daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her family has known for some time.

“Yes, [Seidl] asked Kroy,” Brielle confirmed. “He actually asked Kroy awhile ago.”

That’s especially notable considering the tumultuous ongoing divorce between Brielle’s mom and her father, who adopted her in 2013.

“I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍It’s the best feeling EVER!!,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27. “Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍.”

The newly engaged couple is in no rush to get married, despite their quick engagement.

“The second we got engaged everybody was like, ‘When’s the wedding?’” Brielle said. “And I am like, ‘What? I just got engaged! I haven’t even thought about that. I don’t really know what the plan is. I’m just trying to enjoy this engagement life.’”

Seidl, a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization, currently plays in Kannapolis, North Carolina. But his fiancée says she’d like to one day move out of Atlanta and raise her children in nearby Alpharetta, Georgia.

Brielle also revealed that Seidl proposed after dinner in Scottsdale, Arizona, down the road from the White Sox Spring Training complex. The two had dinner on Bourbon Street before watching the sunset together, where Seidl popped the question with a ring from Tara Fine Jewelry Co. in Buford, Georgia.

Seidl is the third baseball pitcher that Brielle has been romantically linked to. She previously dated Michael Kopech, also of the White Sox, and former UCLA hurler Justin Hooper. That seems to be merely a coincidence, however, as Biermann shared with Us that she’s looking for something else in a partner.

“I’m looking for somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” she exclusively told Us in September 2020.

Barring a trade, Seidl fits the bill.