Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Brielle Biermann Says Fiance Billy Seidl Asked for Her Adoptive Father Kroy’s Blessing to Propose

By
Feature Brielle Biermann Says Fiance Billy Seidl Asked for her Adoptive Father Kroy Blessing to Propose
Billy Seidl and Brielle Biermann Courtesy of Billy Seidl/Instagram

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann confirmed this week that she is engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl. Better yet, she says Seidl sought her adoptive father Kroy Biermann’s approval before proposing.

Brielle, 27, and Seidl, 25, have been dating for 10 months, and she says the proposal came as a total “surprise,” according to an Instagram Q&A she hosted on Wednesday, February 28.

She first shared the news of the proposal two days prior with an Instagram photo of Siedl down on one knee.

“Forever with you,” she captioned the photo.

Brielle Biermann and Baseball Player Billy Seidl Relationship Timeline

Related: Brielle Biermann and Fiance Billy Seidl’s Relationship Timeline

While it was a surprise to Brielle, who is the eldest daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her family has known for some time.

“Yes, [Seidl] asked Kroy,” Brielle confirmed. “He actually asked Kroy awhile ago.”

Brielle Biermann Says Fiance Billy Seidl Asked for her Adoptive Father Kroy Bieramann Blessing to Propose Kim Zolciak
Kroy Bieramann, Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann. Prince Williams/Wireimage

That’s especially notable considering the tumultuous ongoing divorce between Brielle’s mom and her father, who adopted her in 2013.

“I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍It’s the best feeling EVER!!,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27. “Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍.”

Kim Zolciak Most Biting Comebacks About Real Housewives Costars Her Kids and More

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Most Biting Comebacks

The newly engaged couple is in no rush to get married, despite their quick engagement.

“The second we got engaged everybody was like, ‘When’s the wedding?’” Brielle said. “And I am like, ‘What? I just got engaged! I haven’t even thought about that. I don’t really know what the plan is. I’m just trying to enjoy this engagement life.’”

Seidl, a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox organization, currently plays in Kannapolis, North Carolina. But his fiancée says she’d like to one day move out of Atlanta and raise her children in nearby Alpharetta, Georgia.

Brielle also revealed that Seidl proposed after dinner in Scottsdale, Arizona, down the road from the White Sox Spring Training complex. The two had dinner on Bourbon Street before watching the sunset together, where Seidl popped the question with a ring from Tara Fine Jewelry Co. in Buford, Georgia.

Dont Be Tardy Canceled Kim Zolciak Reality Show Ends After 8 Seasons

Related: See the Zolciak-Biermann Family Through the Years

Seidl is the third baseball pitcher that Brielle has been romantically linked to. She previously dated Michael Kopech, also of the White Sox, and former UCLA hurler Justin Hooper. That seems to be merely a coincidence, however, as Biermann shared with Us that she’s looking for something else in a partner.

amazon-tommy-hilfiger-polka-dot-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Chiffon Tommy Hilfiger Dress Is $80 Off If You’re Fast View Deal

“I’m looking for somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” she exclusively told Us in September 2020.

Barring a trade, Seidl fits the bill.

In this article

Brielle Biermann
Don't Be Tardy Kim Zolciak-Biermann Bio

Don't Be Tardy

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!