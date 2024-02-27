Kim Zolciak-Biermann is celebrating her daughter Brielle Biermann’s engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl.

“I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27. “It’s the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s post included a photo of the proposal and a screenshot of Biermann, 27, showing off her engagement ring via FaceTime.

Biermann announced on Monday, February 26, that she and Seidl, 42, are engaged less than one year after going public with their romance.

“Forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos, including a shot of Seidl down on one knee.

Seidl, who is a minor league pitcher for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, previously confirmed the pair’s relationship in April 2023.

“Whole lotta Rizz,” he wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snap of Biermann sitting on his lap.

Biermann, meanwhile, didn’t post Seidl on her Instagram feed until earlier this month when she shared a carousel of Instagram photos that included a snap of the twosome at a wedding.

Brielle’s relationship milestone comes amid Zolciak-Biermann’s messy split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann, who adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana, 22, after he married Zolciak-Biermann in 2011. The exes also share sons Kroy Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10.

Kroy, 38, initially filed for divorce in May 2023. While he and Zolciak-Biermann briefly reconciled, the former NFL player filed for divorce for a second time that August. In December 2023, Kroy and Zolciak-Biermann were ordered to complete a mediation session by the end of January.

The former couple have faced financial issues leading up to and during their divorce proceedings. In October 2023, they put their Georgia home on the market after Us Weekly confirmed in February that the property was in foreclosure.

Zolciak-Biermann has been selling clothes, shoes and other items via social media since the split. Last month, Kroy filed paperwork seeking “an equitable division of marital assets,” including the profits from Zolciak-Biermanm’s selling spree.

While Kroy claimed that “none of the funds” from Zolciak-Biermann’s sales “have been utilized to support the marital estate,” a source exclusively told Us that Zolciak-Biermann used the money to pay bills and buy Christmas gifts for the duo’s children.

Zolciak-Biermann’s latest sales attempt came earlier this month when she posted about a Cartier Love Bracelet priced at $5,000 on Valentine’s Day.