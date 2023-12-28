Britney Spears may not have spent the holidays with her mother, Lynne Spears, but she’s still hopeful for the future of their relationship.

“Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.”

The insider notes that Britney, 42, is currently “in a really good place” and “would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom,” but the pop star also “wants to take her time” with their reconciliation. “She doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything,” the source adds to Us.

Earlier this month, a second source told Us that Britney “is really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom” and that she was open to “making time to celebrate the holidays together with her mom and brother [Bryan Spears].”

Related: Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears' Ups and Downs Through the Years Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, have had a rocky relationship through the years. Nearly 10 years after hitting it big with her debut single, “Baby One More Time,” Britney was placed under a conservatorship — run by father Jamie Spears — in 2008 after a series of personal struggles. For many years, Jamie […]

Although the mother-daughter duo “still have a lot to work through,” the second insider said that “the door for communication has been opened, and they’ve been in contact very often lately.”

Britney has been working to make amends with several of her family members since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. In May, Britney revealed that she and Lynne, 68, had reconnected for the first time in three years.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step [sic] yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family, there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” the “Gimme More” singer wrote via Instagram alongside a childhood photo of herself in a ballerina outfit. “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love 💕 you so much!!!”

She concluded her update by writing, “I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”

A third source told Us in August that Britney was more “open to the possibility” of repairing her and Lynne’s relationship after her split from husband Sam Asghari. “Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover,” the insider explained.

Related: Britney Spears' Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide Britney Spears’ relationship with her family was rocky even before her conservatorship battle. The Grammy winner was born in Mississippi in December 1981 to father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears. She joined older brother Bryan Spears and later became a big sister to Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney pursued stardom from an early age. She […]

Last month, Britney wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that her brother, Bryan, 46, is “like a dad and my best friend.” Britney has also reportedly been working with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to put some of their tension in the past.

“I think every family fights and has their stuff,” Jamie Lynn, 32, said during a November episode of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!. “But I talked to her before I came here and we love each other.”