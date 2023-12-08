Things are looking up when it comes to Britney Spears’ up-and-down relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears.

“Britney is really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Nothing has been set in stone yet, but Britney may be making time to celebrate the holidays together with her mom and brother [Bryan Spears].”

While the mother-daughter duo are making progress, the insider noted that Britney, 42, and Lynne, 68, “still have a lot to work through” before their relationship is fully repaired. “But the door for communication has been opened, and they’ve been in contact very often lately,” the source adds.

Although Britney has previously criticized how Lynne treated her during her 13-year conservatorship — which ended in November 2021 — the pop star revealed earlier this year that she and her mother had begun to make amends. “My sweet mama showed up at my door yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” Britney wrote via Instagram in May. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!”

In August, a source told Us that Britney was “more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom” following her split from Sam Asghari. “Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility,” the insider shared. (Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears after 14 months of marriage on August 16.)

While Britney may be ready to put aside her and Lynne’s differences, she didn’t let that stop her from calling Lynne out in her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves in October. Britney slammed Lynne for “making money” off her “darkest times” by writing about her 2007 public breakdown in her 2008 book, Through the Storm.

Britney also wrote about the exact moment she “realized [she] never wanted to see” her family members again. Upon visiting her parents in Louisiana during the COVID-19 pandemic, Britney discovered that her Madame Alexander doll collection had been “thrown away,” leaving her feeling as if her family had “thrown [her] away.”

Lynne, for her part, took to Instagram to prove she had not discarded the dolls. “I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!” Lynne captioned a slideshow of pics of the toy collection last month. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you.”

Lynne went on to note that the possessions were just as “special” to her as they are to Britney “because of the years we spent collecting them.” She continued: “Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

Britney responded to her mother in an Instagram post of her own, noting that she only saw “3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago” and found it “kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up.” She also declined her mom’s offer to ship the dolls, adding, “Nope, I don’t want them. Keep it all. I honestly don’t care anymore … honestly though.”

