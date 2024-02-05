Brittany Mahomes (nee Matthews) shared a sweet “working out” moment with her daughter ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Brittany, 28, posted a video via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 3, of herself exercising alongside daughter Sterling Mahomes, 2. The clip was captioned, “Saturday work outs with my girl.” Brittany shares Sterling with her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the video, Sterling is clad in football pajamas and allows her mother to coach her through some calf and glute exercises. For added cuteness, she also holds little weights to match her mom’s full-sized fitness equipment. Brittany shared this video as the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, where they will play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick and Brittany share two children: daughter Sterling, who they welcomed in February 2021, and son Bronze, who was born in November the following year. The couple celebrated Bronze’s first birthday in November 2023 with a football-themed party. Appropriately dubbed “Bronze’s First Down” by Patrick and Brittany, the couple turned their home gym into a football field complete with an MVP high chair, football helmet plates and a bounce house.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Siblings and Kids Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of […]

Super Bowl LVIII will be the fourth of Patrick’s career in the NFL. Last year’s Super Bowl LIV saw the Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles after Patrick secured the victory for his team despite a sprained ankle sustained before halftime. This ultimately earned him the award of NFL MVP.

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple share daughter Sterling and son Bronze, whom they welcomed in February […]

“It was remarkable for her to see his endurance while he pushed through and played despite his sprained ankle,” the source continued. “He’s such an inspiration and now she feels like Patrick has earned some well-deserved time off to heal, relax, and celebrate with the family for a bit. She adores her husband more than anything. She’s overjoyed and absolutely elated.”

When they’re not preparing for the Super Bowl, Brittany has stated that she and Patrick prefer to spend time with their kids. “We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said in a July 2023 interview. “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home,” Patrick added.