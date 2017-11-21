Broadway Star Ari’el Stachel from “The Band’s Visit” gets a New Dressing Room – plus other celeb sightings!

Celebs were out and about this week — from Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves having a date night, to the cast of Downton Abby having an epic reunion! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Molly Sims hosting a luncheon with Parachute CEO and Founder, Ariel Kaye to celebrate the launch of her in new book, Everyday Chic in LA

— John Stamos picking up a snack at Broken Coconut, a healthy NYC eatery focused on dairy-free coconut yogurt with toppings, plus grain bowls & toasts.

— Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attending the Restoration Hardware opening event of RH West Palm in West Palm Palm Beach, Florida

— Olympic gold gymnast Nastia Liukin and Samantha Peszek having a girls getaway to celebrate Samantha’s 25th birthday at the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos resort in Mexico

— lsa Hosk slaying the pink carpet in the cutest cropped set and lace up PrettyLittleThing heels while attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party in Shanghai.

— Patti LaBelle giving interviews about her newly discounted pies, available at Walmart

— Garcelle Beauvai wearing the Sash bag, a patented designed corss-body, on her Instagram

— Cara Santana hosting the grand opening of the beautiful Bahamian SLS Baha Mar hotel

— Chloe Bridges and Brandi Cyrus celebrating Flirtar, the world’s first augmented reality dating app, at Skybar in West Hollywood.

— Gwyneth Paltrow, Erin Foster and Sara Foster Join Bumble Founder & CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd to celebrate the launch of Bumble Bizz at Nobu Malibu.

— Ashley Madekwe attending the Aritzia x Levi’s launch party in West Hollywood.

— Kelly Clarkson hosting a private concert with Sirius XM in celebration of her ‘Meaning of Life’ album at Grammery Theater in NYC.

— Paula Abdul attending the Lupus LA Celebrates 15th Annual Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon presented by Roberto Cavalli at The Beverly Hilton.

— Faith Hill and Tim McGraw speaking at the Billboard Touring Conference and Awards at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

— Audrina Patridge and her daughter attending the Ollie Pupsgiving Gathering at Culver City’s Platform in LA.

