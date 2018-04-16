Brody Jenner reacts to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Dealing with a disaster. Brody Jenner has a strong opinion about Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Jenner called the scandal “a f—king mess” while DJing a Wet Republic pool party in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14. The insider added that the Hills alum, whose father Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, revealed that he barely talks to any of the Kardashians, but he “feels terrible for Khloé and that baby.”

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday, April 12. Two days before their bundle of joy was born, footage of the NBA star appearing to kiss another woman at a New York City club emerged. TMZ also released a video on Tuesday, April 10, of Thompson making out with two women at a hookah bar back in October.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 13, that Thompson has been unfaithful to the Revenge Body host since at least November. A source told Us on Thursday that Kardashian was “undecided” about the future of their relationship.

Another insider told Us that the reality star is trying not to let the scandal “overshadow” the birth of her daughter.

“Khloé as been waiting for this moment her entire life. She is doing everything she can to not let this ruin that,” the source explained. “She is trying to stay in the most positive state for her and her daughter … She’s trying not to let this pain and humiliation overshadow the most incredible moment in her life.”

This is not the first time Brody has acknowledged his estranged relationship with the Kardashian family. The DJ told TMZ back in February that he didn’t know Kylie Jenner was pregnant. “Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he said at the time. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

Brody’s relationship with Caitlyn, however, appears to still be in tact. The former I Am Cait star attended a baby shower for Brody’s fiancée, Kaitlynn Carter, earlier this month.

