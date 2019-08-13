



Brody Jenner is getting straight to the point. The Hills: New Beginnings star shared a simple phrase in the comments section of a post about his ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus ’ recent hookup, describing his life amid the drama.

“Viviendo mi vida loca,” Jenner, 35, wrote in Spanish on Monday, August 12, which translates to, “Living the crazy life.”

The reality star’s comment comes just days after photos surfaced of Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, packing on the PDA poolside in Italy on Saturday, August 10. The twosome could be seen locking lips and laying with their arms wrapped around each other.

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress had split from husband Liam Hemsworth nearly eight months after tying the knot at their home in the Nashville area. An insider later told Us that Cyrus was the one who ultimately ended things.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement to Us. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Jenner and Carter also split earlier this month, just one year after celebrating their love at a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. However, despite having a celebration, a source told Us the former couple were never legally married as they did not obtain a United States marriage license.

The MTV personality seemingly isn’t bothered by Cyrus and Carter’s rendezvous. Jenner joked about the situation in the comments section of an Instagram photo of himself on Sunday, August 11.

“Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” he wrote in response to his pal Brandon Thomas Lee.

Cyrus then weighed in: “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off.”

