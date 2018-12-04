Making new memories! Brooke Burke is in good spirits during her first holiday season after splitting from husband of 12 years David Charvet.

The fitness guru, 47, is creating new and fun-filled traditions for her children as a single parent. “I’m gonna celebrate everything this year, so we are well into Hannukah and then Christmas dinner at my house with all my children and then I’m taking my four kids away on vacation for the first time in a long time, which I’m really looking forward to,” Burke exclusively told Us Weekly at the Paris to Pittsburgh screening in New York City on Monday, December 3. “We are going to go somewhere warm and it will be a house that we rented and simple family time and I’m excited! A whole lot of nothing, which is perfect.”

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet, 46, in April and announced the separation in a ModernMom blog post. “Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married,” she wrote at the time. “It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

The Melrose Place alum spoke exclusively to Us about the split in August, revealing that he and the former Playboy model are still on good terms and are prioritizing their children’s well-being.

“The kids are doing good. It’s been an interesting year, but a good one,” he told Us, noting that he isn’t quite ready to get back out there. “I’m not focused on dating. I’m kind of focusing a lot on work and my children and making sure that everybody’s good.”

Burke and Charvet share daughter Heaven, 11, and son Shaya, 10. She is also mom to daughters Neriah, 18, and Sierra, 16, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!