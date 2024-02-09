The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield is single and ready to mingle, and she knows what she’s not looking for in a partner.

“No reality stars [and I call it] the Triple A. I no longer do athletes, actors or alcoholics,” Whitfield, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 8, while discussing her partnership with La Marca. “I stay away from those three: The AAA, triple crown, triple threat. I won’t do that.”

Whitfield, however, does find actor Henry Cavill “hot” and calls him her sole celebrity crush despite his Hollywood career. (Cavill, 40, is off the market and has been dating Natalie Viscuso since 2021.)

While the Man of Steel actor remains Whitfield’s dating exception, Shep Rose no longer is on that list.

Related: Us Asks the New ‘RHONY’ Cast Which Former Housewife They Identify With Most Ahead of the Sunday, July 16, debut The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, Us Weekly asked Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan to introduce themselves to Bravo fans by revealing which classic NYC characters they relate to most. The options, which were presented to […]

“It’s not going to happen, but he’s nice,” Whitfield quipped after previously telling Us at BravoCon in 2023 that she had a crush on the Southern Charm star, 44. “I don’t think Shep [is] going to be one of my future ex-husbands. John Mayer, maybe [and] Henry Cavill, definitely.”

With Rose and the AAA off her roster, Whitfield is on the lookout for a boyfriend with a good personality.

“[I am looking for] someone who’s kind, nice, funny, tall,” she told Us. “On my Raya profile, I said, ‘You have to be taller than me, smarter than me [and] funnier than me.’ And the guys would [be] like, ‘Well, maybe I’ve got two of those.’ … But, I just want someone who’s just, like, a copilot … who’s super cool and treats others well and is nice.”

While Whitfield did list height as one of her potential partner’s attributes, she would “go down to a short king.”

“It’s fine, it’s spring!” she joked, referring to the “short king spring” social media trend that hyped up men of smaller stature.

While the Bravo star had tried to find her perfect match on Raya, she recently deleted the dating app “for the 10th time.”

Related: Celebrities' Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single Flying solo! Celebrities are known for making headlines for their romances, but the single life can be just as fulfilling as being part of a twosome. Jennifer Aniston has enjoyed her fair share of high-profile relationships including marriages to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. The Friends alum […]

“I promised myself that I’m not going to get back on,” she proclaimed. “Because I went into the account when … I was going to change something and it was like, ‘Congratulations, Bryn. You’ve been a Raya member since 2017.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. You basically just told me that this app doesn’t work, right? It’s exclusive, whatever.’ I was like, ‘I’m not proud of the fact that I’ve been [on it since then].’ I did get on really early, but I was like, ‘No, no, I’m deleting this.’”

Since Whitfield has gotten older, she knows “exactly what [she] wants” and is ready to meet The One.

“I think the next one, it has to be The One,” she stressed. “I probably will date someone on the down-low for a while, [but] I’m not going to put anything on social. I’ll probably show one watch as we’re flying somewhere. I’ll do all those [soft launches] and people will be zooming in. ‘Who is she?’ The FBI will be on it, but I’m tired.”

She explained, “I can’t do ‘I’m going to move in with you’ and then we move out. I can’t do the ‘I’m going to meet your parents and I become close to your family and you get to know me.’ I’ve done a lot of those. … I’m trying to patiently wait and trying to pretend to the universe that I’m not looking when I am.”

Despite keeping her eyes peeled for Mr. Right, Whitfield hasn’t been on “a proper date” in several months.

Related: Stars Who've Used the Raya Dating App Love for the modern age. Celebrities are just like Us, they turn to dating apps to find romance and start relationships. Stars including Eric Stonestreet and Chelsea Handler have been open about their use of dating apps, such as Tinder and Bumble, but even more famous folks have opted to use Raya. Raya launched in 2015 and prides itself on […]

“I was hoping that I have more DMs and stuff, [but] not really,” she admitted when asked how RHONY has affected her dating life. “I haven’t gone on a date, a proper date in a few months. I’ve been traveling [and] I’ve been really busy. … I blame it on traveling busy, but I think I’m just happy right now.”

Whitfield is also staying busy with her La Marca partnership, teaming up to make Valentine’s Day sparkle a little extra with the brand’s Prosecco.

“[It’s perfect for] Galentine’s Day, that’s my favorite,” she told Us. “I loved working with La Marca. I slid into their DMs. I slid into boys’ DMs and brands’ [ones]; I don’t care. And then … instead of something cheesy like sparkling wine, [we wanted to celebrate being] single, having fun, celebrating moments. It’s just feels right.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi