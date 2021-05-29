Always remembered. Cameron Boyce‘s family and costars honored him on his 22nd birthday, almost two years since he passed away.

“This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends,” Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, captioned a childhood photo of them via Instagram on Friday, May 28. “I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often.”

He continued: “His beautiful spirit lives on through all the people that love him and continue to support us as a family. For that I am eternally grateful.”

Dove Cameron, who shared the screen with the late actor in Descendants, posted a compilation of her memories with him.

“You should be 22 today. i am wearing your old shirt , the one i think you slept in mostly. i wish it still smelled like you. i hope it still holds your dna, some piece of you,” the actress, 25, started her tribute to Cameron via Instagram. “I close my eyes when i imagine the same place that covered your collar bones and heart now cover mine.”

The Emmy Award winner continued to reflect on her time spent with the Jessie alum.

“I will love you like this forever, stuck in time, always in the back of the van with you. you still make me laugh like no one else,” she wrote. “I have never been so sure that i can still feel the warmth of your cheek on mine, on my laughing lips as i fall over you, casual and clumsy tuesday morning, you are my family, we are kids like this.”

She concluded her message, saying, “I’ll never understand and my head aches most days so i try to lay down the burden of making sense of it. but i hold your body in mine forever , everywhere i go, i hold you, i carry you lovingly, willingly. i am lucky for this . we are all better for it.”

Sofia Carson also remembered Cameron with a video of them together.

“To the boy who changed our world, keep smiling. We love you Cam,” Carson, 28, captioned the post via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Cameron! Love, and miss you so much 👼🏼❤️” costar Skai Jackson posted via Instagram alongside a sweet photo of Cameron with birthday pancakes.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2019 that Cameron had died at age 20 “in his sleep due to a seizure,” which was a result of his ongoing battle with epilepsy. During an interview with Good Morning America a month after his passing, his mother, Libby Boyce expressed that her son did “not want” his medical condition to “define him.”

“He loved life. He was kind of in a place — for me this is the hardest thing — he was in a place where he was truly happy,” Libby said in the interview at the time. “I mean, Cameron was always happy, never a negative thing came out of his mouth, but he was really just finding his groove.”