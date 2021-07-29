Not quite the reaction she expected. Candace Cameron Bure addressed backlash over her TikTok video about “the power of the Holy Spirit” — which some of her fans deemed inappropriate.

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry,” the 45-year-old Full House alum began via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 28. “That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”

Cameron Bure continued, “And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

In the clip, the Aurora Teagarden star lip-synced to “Jealous Girl,” while holding up her Bible. The video included a message which read, ”When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Cameron Bure noted on Wednesday that her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha, recently made a video to the same Lana Del Rey song, which includes the lyrics, “Baby, I’m a gangster too and it takes two to tango / You don’t wanna’ dance with me, dance with me.”

The actress, who recently celebrated reaching 5 million followers on Instagram, went on to say she missed the mark with her social media fanbase.

”Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work,” Cameron Bure said. “Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”

Cameron Bure, who is also the mother of sons Lev, 21, and Maks, 19, with husband Valeri Bure, doesn’t usually back down when it comes to social media trolls. She made headlines in September 2020 for firing back at criticism over a photo of her husband touching her breast.

“This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we’re spicy together,” she told Fox News at the time. “We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that’s why we’re still married 24 years later.”

More recently, Cameron Bure admitted to Us Weekly that the pair’s three kids don’t love her PDA posts.

“I actually censor myself a lot more because I do understand. So sometimes, we very innocently tease them just with kissing and stuff. They’re like, ‘Please take it somewhere else,’” she told Us in June. “Social media is a thing and everybody loves sharing pictures.”