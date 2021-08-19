Candace Cameron Bure: Holy Spirit TikTok Response Took Her 'By Surprise'

Still getting the hang of it! Candace Cameron Bure‘s experience on social media has inspired many reactions, but she was shocked when fans didn’t get her take on the “power of the Holy Spirit” video.

“It’s kind of funny. I actually was not expecting that TikTok video to have the reaction that it did, like, at all,” Bure, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new Hallmark film Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which premieres on Sunday, August 22.

Even though the Full House alum admitted that the backlash “took me by surprise,” she still wanted to use that situation as a way to start a conversation with her followers.

“I addressed it because I’m very honest and open on all of my social media,” the actress noted to Us. “So because I apparently got it so wrong and I was surprised over it. I had to just tell everyone, like, ‘Oh, OK. I thought this was cool.’ I guess it wasn’t.”

Bure may have tried to clarify what she meant, but she didn’t consider it a “formal apology” because it was just a difference of opinions between her and her fans.

“I just feel like I have very open communication with the people that follow me. So it was actually quite casual in addressing it,” she added.

Late last month, Bure posted a clip of her lip-syncing to “Jealous Girl,” while holding up her Bible. An accompanying message read, ”When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Following social media backlash, the Hallmark star addressed her intentions with the TikTok trend.

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry,” the Aurora Teagarden star explained via her Instagram Stories in July. “That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also responded to people who called the video too sexual.

“And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive,” she noted at the time. “So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

Bure explained that her intention was just to be funny.

”Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work,” she added. “Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”

Since then, the former View host, who shares daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure, told Us that she has started to question what should go up on her social media.

“I second guess things all the time now, especially if it’s a little bit out of my comfort zone and I guess that’s what TikTok is for me,” the California native shared with Us. “I watch my kids do it, or at least Natasha do it, for that one in particular, and I was trying to do my own iteration of what she had done.”

Although Candace was using her daughter’s videos for inspiration, she has realized that each social media platform needs to be approached differently.

“It’s like TikTok is this whole other being that I’m still figuring out, you know?” the Fuller House alum detailed. “So when it comes to something like that, I’m going to second guess myself, but on certain things, no, I’m not going to second guess myself at all.”

One thing Candace has gotten a good grasp on is the Aurora Teagarden mystery movies, even though the plot twists still continue to surprise her.

“There are only a few times that I figured out who’s done it within the second act of the movie, but most of the time I am guessing right along with everyone else, as I’m reading the script for the first time,” she told Us. “It’s always really fun.”

She added: “So that’s when I know whether it’s going to be, like, a really good movie — [is] if I can’t figure it out while reading, because I am the amateur sleuth, so then it’s going to be tough for the audience.”

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder will premiere on Hallmark Movies + Mysteries this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon