Big fan! Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, revealed her “fave” picture of her parents during an Instagram Q&A session.

The 23-year-old star, who is one of Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure’s three children, shared her mom and dad’s controversial boob-grab photo as her top pick on Wednesday, August 18.

The Full House alum, 45, initially drew criticism over the photo in September 2020, which showed her husband of 25 years with his hand on her breast.

“My husband and I had a really great lunch with our son Lev, and [we saw] that cute little bridge. I thought, ‘Oh, honey. Let’s take a picture together.’ And after, you know, 10 photos, he put his hand there. It was the last picture we took,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020 of the saucy snap. “When we looked through, we both laughed and we were like, ‘That one’s so funny. Let’s post it.’ And then it blew up on the internet.”

The actress admitted she had no idea “so many people” would have an opinion on the goofy photo. She noted that there were a lot of fans who supported their PDA-filled moment, but others thought it was “inappropriate” and too handsy.

“I’m so happy we’re flirting and we have fun together. This is a really good thing,” Cameron Bure told Us. “I think it was pretty innocent.”

Earlier this month, the A Shoe Addict’s Christmas actress again made headlines for one of her social media posts. This time, fans couldn’t believe how much Cameron Bure looked like her daughter in a Sunday, August 15, birthday tribute for Natasha.

“I love when people think that we look alike,” the Let It Snow star exclusively told Us on Wednesday, August 18. “I think my daughter is stunning and I just love spending time with her and being with her.”

The mother of three, who also shares sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with the retired NHL player, 47, noted that one of the “greatest” things about her daughter is that she “enjoys being with mom and dad.”

Cameron Bure added that although fans think the Home Sweet Home actress is a spitting image of her, she revealed that Natasha “looks a lot more like my husband” and “definitely” has Bure’s personality.

The Make It or Break It alum also commented on how some fans react to her social media presence, including her attempts at making TikTok videos with her kids.

“I’m very honest and open on all of my social media and interviews,” she told Us in August. “I just feel like I have a very open communication with the people that follow me.”

While Cameron Bure explained that she is “still figuring out” how to navigate TikTok and often thinks she’s “cool and I’m not,” Natasha enjoys the bonding time.

When asked on Wednesday via her Instagram Story what her “funniest memory” is with her mom, Natasha shared multiple clips of the duo working on TikTok dances.

“So many … here’s one of them. Trying to film a TikTok together,” the aspiring actress captioned the clip, which showed the ladies breaking into laughter mid-dance.