Captain Lee Rosbach is confirming why his candid interview with Carl Radke will no longer see the light of day.

“We did record an interview with Carl Radke. I think the fans heard because I’ve had some people questioning me about, ‘OK, we heard the tease. Where is it?'” the Below Deck alum, 73, said on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast. “I’m sorry to inform you that it will not be aired and that was not my call.”

Lee made it clear that he didn’t have all the answers about the decision.

“If you would like to find out why, I guess you could ask Carl Radke,” he added. “We did do it. We did record it but it will not be played. So I apologize to all of you who thought you were going to be hearing it. That was my intention but things just didn’t work out.”

According to Lee, the episode was scrapped at the very last moment. “That’s why we didn’t have a show last week. We were ready to air and the plug got pulled. But not by us. Make of that what you will,” he concluded.

Us Weekly released an exclusive sneak peek of the planned tell-all one day before the podcast was scheduled to go live. In the two separate clips, Radke, 38, explained why he didn’t regret ending his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard.

“It’s been scary. It’s been confusing. It’s been emotional. And I feel really bad with how everything ultimately played out,” Radke said in the first audio, which was posted on November 6. “If I could go back and make something a little bit easier or better, I would.”

Radke maintained that he stood by the breakup, adding, “I do firmly think Lindsay and I going in separate directions will be healthier for us in the long run.”

Summer House viewers watched Radke and Hubbard, 37, get engaged in season 7 after one year of dating. They were expected to tie the knot in Mexico this month before news broke that Radke ended their engagement three months before their nuptials.

Radke noted in a second clip from Lee’s unaired podcast that season 8 of Summer House will show what led to the split. “Due to the fact that our show is gonna air in January, I do really think people are gonna watch this season and a lot of questions might be answered,” he explained. “People really understand how a decision like calling off a wedding [how it] could come to that. It’s a very big thing.”

Radke added: “It’s been a very painful, emotional time. So I’ve been silent trying to just process, be respectful, try to move forward and heal properly. It’s been just a difficult situation.”

Hubbard has publicly alleged Radke “completely blindsided” her with the situation.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in a November issue of Us. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Radke denied her version of events regarding producers during various interviews at BravoCon. Hubbard, meanwhile, questioned Radke’s claims that they were going through major issues before the split.

“I don’t like this narrative that we fought all summer. We did not fight all summer — at all,” she, told Us at BravoCon on November 4. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

Hubbard recalled having “great summer” before the “last couple of weeks” changed everything.

“It was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ So, this whole idea that it was like we had a rough summer [is wrong]. This was the best summer,” she added at the time. “It was the most fun summer in the last couple of years of Summer House. Even Kyle [Cooke] agrees! Everyone agrees with that. All the girls, everyone. I don’t like this narrative that this was a rough summer, because it was not.”