Cardi B and her husband Offset held hands at a Met Gala afterparty Monday, May 7 in New York City.

The on-again, off-again couple walked together as they attended Richie Akiva‘s 10th annual “The After” party at Casa Cipriani. Usher, Serena Williams, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham Jr., Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X and Lizzo were among the stars celebrating at the soiree.

Cardi, 31, and Offset, 32, have split and reunited multiple times since they married in September 2017. In December 2023, Cardi declared they had broken up again, saying she was “single” after Offset denied cheating on her with rapper Chrisean Rock.

However, the couple’s relationship appeared to be strong Monday. Offset also supported his wife as she performed at her own afterparty, which she hosted with Revolve and Fwrd at the Silencio nightclub. They were joined by Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Related: Cardi B and Offset's Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

Offset did not appear with his wife on the Met Gala red carpet, where the “Up” MC wore a massive black Windowsen couture ball gown that was so big, it required eight people to carry the skirt up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Following the gala, Cardi changed into a red corset gown by Revolve Atelier for the after parties.

Cardi and Offset also sparked reunion rumors when they spent Valentine’s Day together dining at Carbone in Miami. They were also spotted at the New York Knicks playoff game on Tuesday, April 30 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi and Offset also worked together recently, as he directed the music video for her “Like What (Freestyle)” that was released March 1.

Related: Cardi B and Offset’s Family Album: See Their Cutest Photos With Daughter Kulture... Family goals! Cardi B and Offset have doted over their little ones through the years. “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what I did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gushed via Twitter in August 2018, one […]

Three weeks after Cardi announced she was “single” in December, they rang in the new year together in Miami, and Cardi revealed on social media that they had sex that night.

However, she said despite their hookup, they did not officially reunite.

“I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship — we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years — I don’t consider that we’re back together,” she shared on X at the time. “The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f—ing the night long. We need to work on our s–t, we need to work on our communication, there’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

The couple have two children together: daughter Kulture, 5, and son, Wave, 2. Offset is also a dad to 14-year-old Jordan, 9-year-old Kody and 9-year-old Kalea from previous relationships.

Related: Everything to Know About Cardi B’s 2nd Album: Release Date and More It’s been nearly six years since Cardi B took over the rap world with Invasion of Privacy, and her fans are ready for the follow-up. One such supporter is Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, who took to Instagram on February 19 to encourage her to take the plunge. “Stop being [scared] and drop the album,” Offset […]

Cardi’s spectacular Met Gala arrival came after she recently admitted that she avoided public appearances and releasing new music in 2023 because of anxiety.

“I just feel like I lost myself with everything, you know like a lot of music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music,’” Cardi, 31, said in March on 360 with Speedy. “Like last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything.”

“I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture,” she continued. “I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything.”

It’s been six years since the rapper released her four-times platinum debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and her fans are begging for the follow-up. Last year, Cardi only released one single, “Bongos,” in September 2023 featuring Megan Thee Stallion.