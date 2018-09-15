Laughing it off. Cardi B poked fun at herself more than a week after her fight with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld event in New York City during New York Fashion Week.

The “I Like It” rapper, 25, posted a photo of a little girl on Instagram who had recreated her ensemble from the bash on September 7. “Sooooooo buteeeeee she forgot the knot,” she wrote, accenting the caption with heart, sad-face and muscle emojis.

The Grammy winner seemed to be referring to the large lump that was spotted on her forehead after the altercation.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was “dragged out” of the event with a ripped dress and one shoe after getting into a fight with Minaj, 35, involving at least 10 other people in the hallway. “Cardi came in swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch,” an eyewitness insider told Us. “Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

Cardi B was escorted out of the party by police after her shoe was intercepted by a member of the “Chun Li” rapper’s security team, according to the source.

The “Be Careful” artist released a statement on social media following the incident, where she seemingly accused Minaj of questioning her parenting skills. (She welcomed 2-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset in July.)

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!” Cardi B wrote on Friday night. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!”

Minaj addressed the run-in during the Monday, September 10, episode of Queen Radio. “Let me just say this,” she said. “The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through in front of the upper echelon … people who have their lives together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget. I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt … how we made ourselves look.”

She added: “I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t.”

