On their best behavior! Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were spotted at Milan Fashion Week two weeks after getting into a heated altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

Minaj, 35, was seen taking in the Versace show on Friday, September 21, while days earlier she watched as models walked the runway for Fendi and Diesel.

Cardi B, 25, has a more personal connection to Milan Fashion Week. Her sister, Hennessy Carolina, modeled for Philipp Plein on Friday, and the “Be Careful” rapper was there to cheer her on.

“So proud of @hennessycarolina,” Cardi B captioned an Instagram video of her sister strutting her stuff on Saturday, September 22. “She did her best on the walk way.” The “I Like It” rapper added heart, kiss and heart-eye emojis to her post.

Cardi B, Minaj and at least 10 other people were involved in a brawl at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party on September 7. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper threw her shoe at the “Barbie Dreams” rapper before she was “dragged out” yelling, wearing a ripped dress and one shoe and revealing a large lump above her eyebrow.

“Cardi came in swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch,” an insider revealed to Us. “Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.”

Cardi B defended herself on social media later that night and accused Minaj of criticizing her parenting. “I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! … I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!” she wrote on Instagram. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!”

The “Chun-Li” rapper, who denied commenting on her fellow MC’s skills as a mother, addressed the fight for the first time during the September 10 episode of Queen Radio. “The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through in front of the upper echelon … people who have their lives together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget,” Minaj admitted. “I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt … how we made ourselves look.”

Cardi B poked fun on September 15 at the lump on her forehead following the altercation. She captioned a pic of a little girl on Instagram recreating her red ensemble from the event, “Sooooooo buteeeeee she forgot the knot.”

