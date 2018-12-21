Cardi B had a heck of a year, and she knows it. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper opened up about her wild 2018 after her split from husband Offset in a new interview.

“I’m very excited for 2019,” she told Extra in a video posted on Thursday, December 20. “I just feel like it’s gonna be a reset.”

Cardi also reflected on the past year, which included the release of her Grammy-nominated album, Invasion of Privacy, the birth of her daughter, 5-month-old Kulture, and a breakup.

“2018 was the good, bad and the ugly year,” she said. “Like, a lot of good, but a lot of bad, a lot of ugly, all mixed together.”

The “I Like It” singer, 26, announced that she and the Migos rapper, 27, called it quits on their marriage of more than a year on Instagram on December 4.

“Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in a now-deleted video. “And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

The “Bad and Boujee” MC publicly apologized to Cardi in a video of his own posted to Instagram on December 14.

“I only got one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” he said at the time amid rumors that he had been unfaithful. “We going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t have no business. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize.”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that though the former pair will spend the upcoming holiday together, she’s not looking to reignite their flame. “Cardi and Offset will spend Christmas together, but that doesn’t mean she is going to take him back,” the source told Us. “They’re spending Christmas together for their daughter.”

