Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Cardi B sporting a new hairdo on Instagram, to Adriana Lima enjoying a cocktail at LPM Restaurant + Bar in Miami, to Jason Derulo surprising a healthcare nurse with a car on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez created pink heart-shaped pigtails for Cardi B using Joico’s color formulas and care products.

— Trey Songz teamed up with streetwear brand Club Fantasy to promote their limited-edition BLM t-shirt on Instagram with all net proceeds going towards Black Lives Matter initiatives.

— Flow, a mindful alkaline spring water company, was featured in the Black Eyed Peas’ music video, “Vida Loca,” where Taboo balances the sustainable water on his lower arm while working out to eventually splash it open.

— NFL star brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders celebrated Subway’s buy 2 footlongs, get 1 free deal, which can be redeemed online, through the Subway app, or in-restaurant.

— Eva Marcille celebrated celebrity agent Andrae Crenshaw’s birthday at Sugar Factory in Atlanta.

— HBO Max Original Series, Raised by Wolves, held a virtual premiere where VIP guests were given exclusive access to the first episode of the series, a kit filled with themed food and cocktails and a custom necromancer statue complete with AR technology. To celebrate the afterparty, DJ HUNEYCUT and ELEPHANT HEART served as musical guests, podcast host Holly Frey and astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz held a live science discussion and Nate Oliver and Ria Soler of BTL SVC prepared molecular gastronomy cocktails.

— Adriana Lima drank a tomato and vodka-based cocktail with a Niçoise salad at LPM Restaurant + Bar in Miami’s Brickell.

— Victoria’s Secret PINK partnered with Chloe x Halle to launch PINK with a Purpose, a platform dedicated to strengthening mental health among young adults.

— Anthony Ramos attended a post-VMA dinner presented by Cinema Giants and Run It Up Recordings at Cleo at The Mondrian Park Avenue hotel in NYC.

— Champion x General Mills launched a limited-edition capsule collection that features popular cereals including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios with reimagined characters and fresh designs on classic Champion apparel. Champion is also helping No Kid Hungry provide up to 300,000 meals to kids in need across the country.

— In anticipation of the second season of the Amazon Original Series, The Boys, Prime Video debuted Baby Laser, an augmented-reality-enabled iOS and Android game inspired a memorable scene the series that will provide fans the opportunity to escape and enter the world of the show from their own homes. Baby Laser is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

— Jason Derulo surprised healthcare nurse Florence Njoroge with a VMI Chrysler Pacifica Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

— Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC celebrated our freedom to speak up by amplifying the powerful voices of modern-day change-makers in the Black community including Amanda Seales, Rapsody, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lance Gross, Jamilah Lemieux, Kimberly L. Jones and Alencia Johnson to provide new messages of resilience that are being shared across billboards in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and NYC. CÎROC is making a contribution to Black Girl Ventures Foundation, to support their mission to create access to social and financial capital for Black & Brown women founders and future change-makers in our communities.