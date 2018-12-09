Cardi B Speaks Out About Offset Split: ‘I Have My Heart on My Sleeve’

Cardi B spoke out about her breakup with husband Offset in an Instagram Live video on Sunday, December 9, hitting back at haters who claimed her relationship wasn’t real.

The rapper, 26, referenced the couple’s 4-month-old baby, Kulture, and explained that she wanted to set the record straight because the little girl would be looking at all the media coverage one day and “she’s gonna be asking me about these type of things.”

“Y’all gotta understand, there’s a kid involved,” she said in the video, which had the camera focused on the ceiling. “Ain’t no type of publicity that I would ever want that would have my daughter looking at me crazy when she get older.”

Insisting that she DGAF about publicity, she continued, “Why would you f—king think that I would put my f—king family in some bulls—t. I have my heart on my sleeve right now, you know what I’m saying?”

“I feel like I’m handling it pretty well because … I’m doing pretty good. And … I’ve been seeing a lot of people saying my relationship was fake. Bitch, there’s certain things called love, you know, people do fall in love,” the “Money” rapper continued. “My relationship was never fake. I met this n—a, he was on my ass at every chance and we fell in love with each other but it was not always gravy, because at the end of the day we are two different people. But we never did anything for f—king publicity, bitch. You think I got f—king pregnant, could have ruined my career for f—king publicity?”

As previously reported, Cardi announced their split earlier this week after 15 months of marriage.

“A lot of people saying I moved too fast. Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t. But s—t happens. People fall in love. People get married. People have kids. I don’t regret anything because at the end of the day I have my daughter, and she’s beautiful, gorgeous, funny, I love her,” the Grammy nominee added. “I learned a lot. I ain’t really know nothing much from the music industry and, you know, my husband helped me. He made me wiser. He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot. … And I matured more as a woman. You know what I’m saying? S—t happens. It is what it is.”

Cardi added that 2018 “was one of the most greatest but one of the most hardest years for me.”

“I feel like I got critiqued the most this year, my pregnancy, it was just extremely emotional, and I felt like a lot of bitches was trying me from left to right,” she said. “And I felt a lot of pressure this year to do a lot of work. Like, I have missed out on a lot of family time, with my family, with my friends, with my relationship partner. Because I just put my work before anything and anybody and it’s always gonna be like that, because I remember when I didn’t have s—t and now that I’ve finally got it, I ain’t never gonna let it go.”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer posted her video on the same day that her estranged husband addressed their split. “F—K YALL I MISS CARDI,” the Migos rapper, 26, tweeted on Sunday.

