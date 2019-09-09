



Both meaningful and lighthearted! Carey Hart penned a perfect birthday tribute to his wife, Pink, on Sunday, September 8.

“Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you,” the retired motocross racer, 44, wrote alongside a series of photos of some of his favorite memories with the singer. “The person you have grown into is inspiring.”

Hart went on to praise Pink’s career and journey as a mom to their daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2. “You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you,” he wrote.

“I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you,” Hart continued. “I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you. I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s 😂😂. Enjoy your day.”

Celebrities including Selma Blair took to the comments section to share their adoration for the Grammy winner on her special day.

“Happy birthday. You have settled in my soul as the embodiment of living a well fought for life, an amazing mom and wife and human,” Blair, 47, wrote. “I love you. Happy happy birthday.”

While many people dread turning 40, Pink shared on Instagram that she’s “so f’ing into it” in a post in which she thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

Pink and Hart — who wed in January 2006 — are often outspoken about their relationship and parenting choices, including clapping back at trolls who judge them for the decisions they make. Most recently, the Pennsylvania native stood up for fellow singer Jessica Simpson after social media users slammed her for letting her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, dye her hair.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored,” Pink captioned a post of her daughter on Instagram in August. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople.”

