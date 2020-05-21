Carson Daly Shows Off His Inventive At-Home Broadcast Center

Making it work! Carson Daly transformed four rooms in his rental home to better work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are 4 areas of our temp home that have been converted into a stay at home broadcast center,” Daly, 46, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 20.

The California native gave fans an inside look at his makeshift workspaces, which are set up to match all of the host’s different gigs.

The Voice live shows were taped in the pool house, Daly explained. Meanwhile, the Today show is filmed in the office and his radio show, Daly Download, in a closet.

“Even my 11 yr old contributed to @nbcnightlynews w @lesterholtnbc kids edition from his room,” the father of four wrote, alongside a snap of his son preparing for NBC’s Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition.

Daly explained that his setup was easier to create thanks to his age and experience in broadcast.

“I’m so old I actually knew how to operate all of this alone. (With remote help),” he wrote. “I’m so grateful to those who made this possible so i could continue to work. So many cannot.”

The former TRL host revealed he’s “had a ton going on” with working remotely and juggling his little ones over the past few months. Daly and his wife, Siri Pinter, welcomed daughter Goldie in March. The addition of a newborn and helping their other three kids with Zoom schooling has kept the whole family busy.

“I’d never tell anyone else this, but I loved every minute because my family was right there w me,” Daly concluded. “Stay safe everyone. God bless 😇.”

The former Last Call With Carson Daly host has fully embraced quarantine trends as well. In April, he allowed his son Jackson, 11, to help cut his hair on air during an episode of the Today show.

Daly handled the sides of his hair on his own, with some guidance from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. When it came to the back of his head, Jackson stepped in. During the broadcast, the segment ran out of time before fans saw the finished product, but Daly posted a photo on Instagram to show off his new look.

“Here’s the final product! I think we did pretty good,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with a bald head as a joke. “Thanks to @chrisappleton1 for walking my son & I thru the self haircutting process this am live on @todayshow 😳”