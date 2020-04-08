Watch Carson Daly Cut His Own Hair Live on the ‘Today’ Show

He’s a pro! Carson Daly just cut his own hair on live TV — with a little help from his son.

On Wednesday, April 8, the 46-year-old host attempted to trim his own hair during the Today show with the help of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

“The good news, Carson, is Chris Appleton is joining,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said during Wednesday’s newscast. “The bad news, Carson, is that his shot went down because he’s working from home. So he’s not going to be able to show you how to cut your hair, but he’s on the phone and he’s gonna tell you.”

Then he sarcastically joked, “Well, it’s a good thing I don’t work in television or anything. This is gonna be fine!”

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

With his co-anchors watching and Appleton giving him direction, such as do not follow the shape of your head, stop at the temple area and go from bottom to top, Daly took the buzz cutter to the side of his head and started trimming his sideburns.

Carson Daly’s hair has gotten shaggy at home, so he’s attempting to give himself a haircut. What could possibly go wrong? 😂 pic.twitter.com/5GDwSdJiRX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2020

When it was time to start working on the back of his head, he enlisted the help of his 11-year-old son Jackson. As for the top, he used scissors and a comb.

“Chris, what if I do this thing where I take the bangs and brush them straight down and I attempt to go across. Is that a bad idea?”

“Yeah, really bad,” he replied dead serious.

Before he could finish, the segment ran out of time so Daly encouraged fans to go to his Instagram to see the final product. There, he shared a picture of a completely bald head that appears to be a joke.

“Here’s the final product! I think we did pretty good,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Thanks to @chrisappleton1 for walking my son & I thru the self haircutting process this am live on @todayshow 😳”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.