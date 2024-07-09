Diddy’s recent leisure activities have angered some of his alleged victims.

Cassie, who filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing Diddy, 54, of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship, reacted to photos of the rapper on a whitewater rafting trip late last month via her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor.

“I don’t think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead,” Wigdor told TMZ on Tuesday, July 9. Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy and Cassie’s teams for comment.

Diddy denied all the allegations in Cassie’s lawsuit before settling the case one day after it was filed. Things took a turn in May when CNN released 2016 video footage of Diddy knocking then-girlfriend Cassie, now 37, to the ground before kicking her and dragging her down a hotel hallway.

Following the video’s release, Diddy apologized for his “inexcusable behavior” via Instagram before wiping his account clean one month later. Cassie, meanwhile, thanked fans for the “love and support” she’d received after the footage was released.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Earlier this week, Diddy shared his first Instagram Story since deleting all photos and videos from the account. On Friday, July 5, he posted a clip of himself walking toward his private plane.

Another one of Diddy’s alleged victims, Adria English, who filed a lawsuit last month claiming that the musician “groomed” her into sex trafficking, reacted to the video via her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd.

“After seeing Defendant Combs whitewater rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails,” Mitchell-Kidd told TMZ on Tuesday. “Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for justice after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire.”

The recent allegations against Diddy — multiple other women have come forward to accuse the music mogul of misconduct in recent months, which he has denied — have had consequences. Last month, Miami Beach revoked a proclamation of “Sean Diddy Combs Day” after a unanimous vote by city commissioners. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also revoked Diddy’s key to the Big Apple last month after seeing the video of him assaulting Cassie.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.