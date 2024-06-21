Diddy has deleted every post from his Instagram page, including a video in which he apologized for a 2016 assault on ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The account, which has just under 20 million followers, is almost completely bare. His bio reads “Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid,” with his bio link leading to the album. The posts to his Threads account also remain public, though he has not used the platform since August 2023.

Diddy, 54, has kept his X posts live as well, though he has not posted on the platform since February 4.

His Instagram reset comes while the music mogul is embroiled in scandal, which resulted in law enforcement raiding his Los Angeles and Miami homes in March in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Diddy is also facing multiple sexual assault allegations and, in May, CNN released video footage of him assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.

Diddy posted a now-deleted video to his Instagram on May 19, apologizing for his actions.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.

“I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy faced even more criticism at the time for not mentioning Cassie by name in his apology. However, CNN entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, who originally obtained the video of the assault, explained, “Diddy & Cassie’s Nov. 2023 settlement prohibits both from speaking about each other, multiple sources have told me.” She added that a source told her he is not allowed to mention her by name.

Cassie broke her silence on the video May 23 when she released a statement to thank “everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously.”

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue,” the statement read. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Cassie first accused Diddy of sexual assault and abuse in November 2023. Shortly after, two other women, Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal, brought sexual assault lawsuits against him. A third woman, identified as Jane Doe, accused Diddy and two others of gang-raping her when she was 17.

In December 2023, Diddy released a statement via social media denying the allegations against him. That post is also gone from his Instagram channel.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he said at the time. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

That post remains live and pinned to the top of his profile on X.