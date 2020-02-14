Not all Valentine’s Days are romantic, as Audrina Patridge reveals in this video of Hollywood stars telling Us Weekly exclusively about their best and worst dates.

“The worst date was probably on a Valentine’s Day [when] this guy took me out to dinner, and he got so drunk,” recalls the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34. “He was throwing up and saying terrible things. They were super insulting things and just, like, crazy. And I literally left. I got out of there.”

Alcohol also played a role in the date Ben Higgins would rather forget. “My worst date of all time was back in college I took a girl out to dinner,” the former Bachelor, 30, shared with Us. “She drank a lot. I drink a lot also, so I can’t just blame it on her. We went back to my house. She was, like, a little bit all over the place — walked into the room, tripped and fell, stuck her hand on the humidifier, burned her hand. So we both had to go to the hospital that evening to get her hand fixed.”

Stassi Schroeder, meanwhile, says most of her dates have been bad — particularly the meetups with people she meets on the private dating app Raya. “Because [they’re] all, like, #hollywoodactor, #lalaland, #headshot, and just talking with them about that was just, like, really boring,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, explains to Us. “So yeah, just everyone on Raya.”

Many of these stars also tell Us about their swoon-worthy best dates, and Shaquille O’Neal offers advice for anyone making sure their romantic outings fall into the latter category. “[The] best dates are making your partner happy: flowers, candy, chocolate, romantic nights, reminding them how beautiful and important they are,” explains the former NBA star, 47. “If you follow those rules from Shaqanova, it’ll be a great night for you.”

Watch the video above for more dating highlights and lowlights from Karamo Brown, Bob Harper, Becca Kufrin, Fran Drescher, Jessie James Decker and more celebs.