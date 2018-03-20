Arsenio Hall and Clay Aiken — who appeared on season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice with Aubrey O’Day — took to Twitter to react to the news of her affair with Donald Trump Jr.

“The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes,” Hall tweeted on Tuesday, March 20.

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’DayAiken had a more cryptic message, posting a gif of himself that read “She popped right out of her mama’s chatch and started grinding on the stripper role.”

I'm just gonna leave this here… pic.twitter.com/MTbk75OoWc — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) March 19, 2018

After a user asked if the American Idol alum knew “about Aubrey chasing Don Jr,” he responded, “My gut tells me the story got a tiny piece wrong. Maybe reverse those two names.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer, now 34, and Trump Jr., now 40, started a romantic relationship at the end of 2011 after meeting on the set of the NBC reality series. Trump Jr. had three kids with wife Vanessa Trump at the time. (They later welcomed two more children).

“As far as what Don told Aubrey, he was done with Vanessa,” an insider told Us. “He already started putting things in place, like setting up a place in NYC to live. Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

While the affair ended in March 2012, Trump Jr. and Vanessa did not call it quits until more recently. The pair announced their decision to separate after 12 years of marriage on Thursday, March 15.

