Sometimes the secret to a happy marriage is a sleep divorce — just ask these celebrity couples.

Carson Daly confessed that he and wife Siri Pinter had been sleeping separately since 2019 when she was pregnant with their fourth child. (Daly and Pinter welcomed Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2020, respectively.)

He noted that his sleep-apnea factored into the equation when it came to their sleeping arrangements. Daly joked to People in 2020, “We just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce. It’ll be the best thing for all of us.’”

Daly, who married Pinter in 2015, added that the pair’s separate set-up has “been good” for them. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show,” he told People in April 2024.

Carson Daly and Siri Pinter

Daly noted that he and Pinter would do “whatever it takes” to maintain their relationship, even if that means sleeping apart.

“The object is to stay together,” he told People in April 2024. “That’s what we’d like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it’s like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we’re dying.”

Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins

The Shark Tank investor shared that she and Higgins, who exchanged vows in 1988, have had a separate bedroom for “like 40 years.”

“I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally,” Corcoran said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in March 2024, adding that their spaces contribute to the “sexiness” of their relationship.

Corcoran also explained the reasoning behind their different living quarters, saying, “He’s such a mess. He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat, so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

While Diaz and Madden, who wed in 2015, share a bedroom, she said she wanted to “normalize separate bedrooms” for married couples.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” Diaz said during a December 2023 appearance on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast. “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

After the hosts joked that Diaz shouldn’t have given her hot take, she replied, “I’ve already said it. By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”