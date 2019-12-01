Pregnant Chanel Iman Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 at Gender Reveal Party

Double the fun! Pregnant Chanel Iman revealed that she is expecting another little girl with her husband, Sterling Shepard.

The supermodel announced the happy news on Sunday, December 1, in a series of Instagram photos of her rose and white-themed gender reveal party.

“Blessed with another baby girl on the way 🎀💗🎀,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 29, wrote alongside a pic of herself, Shepard, 26, and their daughter, Cali, 15 months. The family are pictured in front of white decorative trees and pink and white roses.

“Mommy of two 🎀🎀 👚 @lerose_online 🌸 @kbellesdesign 📸 evan_erogers,” Iman captioned a second photo of herself holding her adorable toddler. In the snap, both Iman and Cali are wearing light pink pajamas.

The model announced that she and her NFL player hubby were expecting baby No. 2 on August 26, just a few weeks after Cali’s 1st birthday on August 10.

“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon,” the doting mama captioned an Instagram photo that showed off her growing baby bump in a white crop top.

Iman and Shepard began dating in 2016 and the New York Giants player popped the question two years later. “A night full of tears of happiness,” Iman gushed on Instagram after Shepard proposed on her 27th birthday. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

The couple jumped the broom at the Beverly Hills Hotel in March 2018, and announced that they were expecting their first child together in May 2018 .

Iman previously told Us Weekly that she was “super sick” during her pregnancy with Cali. “The first trimester was very difficult,” the soon-to-be mother of two revealed in June 2018. “I really struggled.”

Shepard gushed about their cute 15-month-old in an exclusive interview with Us and opened up about the possibility of Cali modeling in the future. “If you met my daughter, she’s very bubbly, happy, and she’s beautiful, so I feel like she’s going to follow after her mom,” he said in July. “She’s a tall baby, in the top percentile, so I could see her being a model.”