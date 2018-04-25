Channing Tatum Walks First Red Carpet Since Jenna Dewan Split: Photo

Stepping out. Channing Tatum walked his first red carpet on Tuesday, April 24, following the news that he split from Jenna Dewan. The Gambit actor attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his new animated film, Smallfoot.

Tatum, 37, posed for photos with costars Zendaya and Common and posted an Instagram Story video of the trio hanging out.

“We’re live,” he said, laughing. “We’re apparently in Las Vegas.”

Hours earlier, he shared a sneak peek of the movie. “This is a big day for Migo. Get yeti – and check out @smallfootmovie’s new trailer!” he wrote.

Tatum has been keeping busy since announcing his separation from Dewan on April 2. Over the weekend, he also hung out with former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk on the racetrack at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tatum and the World of Dance host, 37, met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and share daughter Everly, 4. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the exes said in a joint statement earlier this month. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Following their split news, Dewan dropped “Tatum” from her social media handles. Fans, meanwhile, have noticed that the 21 Jump Street star has continued to “like” some of her photos. A source recently told Us Weekly: “Channing definitely misses Jenna.”

