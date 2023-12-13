It didn’t take long for Charles Melton’s love life to make headlines as he made a name for himself on Riverdale.

Melton found love on set of The CW show with costar and onscreen love interest Camila Mendes. The pair went public with their romance in 2018, with Mendes later opening up about why she didn’t want to hide their relationship.

“I know I’m happy, and I know where I am in my life. So I’m going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care? I’m not a private person,” she told Teen Vogue in May 2019. ”I don’t like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don’t.”

That same month, Melton exclusively told Us Weekly how he preferred to show his love for Mendes, saying, “I write letters to my girlfriend. I mean, I don’t think that’s the most romantic but, you know, it’s the little simple things that I’ve done for her.”

Related: ‘Riverdale’ Cast: Then and Now Riverdale is gearing up for its seventh and final season on The CW — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the series first debuted. In 2017, viewers were introduced to a group of friends who came together to uncover the dark secrets that exist within their town. Based on […]

Despite their sweet connection on and off screen, Melton and Mendes parted ways by the end of the year. They briefly rekindled their romance but called it quits for good in 2022. Melton and Mendes continued to film together as their characters dated off and on on the show, which concluded in 2023. .

Melton kept his next relationships more low-key as his career continued to blow up. Melton received critical acclaim after sharing the screen with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in May December. After the film started streaming on Netflix in December 2023, it didn’t take long for Melton to be in the running for several major awards.

Related: 5 Times Us Obsessed Over Charles Melton Before the ‘May December’ Hype Charles Melton‘s performance in May December has sparked major praise, but the actor’s skills aren’t a surprise for those of Us more familiar with his filmography. After moving around often as a child, Melton settled down in Manhattan, Kansas, and initially studied at Kansas State University, but he dropped out of school to move to […]

“Filming May December those 23 days in Georgia was my greatest experience in my profession as an actor, and there’s been so many things that have led up to that,” Melton said in a speech at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television in December 2023. “I’m so grateful and trying to stay as grounded as possible and take things one day at a time.”

Keep scrolling to revisit Melton’s complete dating history:

Camila Mendes

After meeting on the set of Riverdale, Melton and Mendes became Instagram official in 2018. They broke up one year later and Mendes started dating Grayson Vaughan, whom she was linked to from February 2020 to March 2021. Following her split from Vaughan, Melton and Mendes ignited reconciliation rumors but ultimately called it quits again by early 2022.

Related: 'Riverdale' Cast's Dating History Through the Years Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan are among the Riverdale stars whose offscreen relationships have made headlines over the years. Reinhart and Sprouse won over fans as lovebirds Betty and Jughead on the CW drama, which premiered in January 2017. So viewers were ecstatic to discover the duo were a real-life couple when they […]

Chase Sui Wonders

In April 2022, Melton was spotted on a cozy outing with Wonders in New York City. The duo worked together on Wonders’ short film Wake earlier that year, which featured Melton in the lead role. Two months after they were initially photographed together, Melton shared an Instagram snap of him and Wonders at a basketball game.

Melton and Wonders ultimately quietly called it quits. After their breakup, Wonders was in a high-profile romance with Pete Davidson before moving on with Joe Keery.

Chloe Bennet

Melton and Bennet sparked dating speculation in May 2023 when they were seen spending time together in Los Angeles. The pair attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour three months later, but by November 2023, Bennet was seen cuddling up with musician Ross Macdonald.