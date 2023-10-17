Charlize Theron and Alex Dimitrijevic’s relationship is thriving — and her friends are all-in on the romance, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“Charlize and Alex are more in love than ever,” the insider says, noting that “their energies very much match.”
Theron, 48, and Dimitrijevic have continued to find common ground since sparking romance speculation in January. “Alex is a warm and funny guy, he’s supportive and they have a lot of the same interests; hiking, reading, watching TV at home,” the source tells Us.
Furthermore, Dimitrijevic has Theron’s inner circle’s stamp of approval. “Charlize’s friends love that unlike some of her other relationships, this one has an ease to it,” the insider continues. “Friends think they are in this for the long haul.”
Us exclusively confirmed in May that the Fast X actress and Dimitrijevic had been “dating for a few months” after they met at an event.
At the time, the relationship was in its “early stages,” but the insider told Us that Theron and the Undrtone Sport cofounder “really like each other.” Dimitrijevic is “a very laidback guy and Charlize likes that,” the source added.
That same month, Theron seemingly confirmed the romance after being photographed holding hands with Dimitrijevic while on a lunch date in Los Angeles.
Prior to her relationship with Dimitrijevic, Theron was briefly linked to Gabriel Aubry in 2022. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other,” a source told Us of the pair that May, adding that Theron and Aubry’s connection was “nothing serious.”
Theron’s past romances also include Sean Penn — whom she split from in June 2015 after less than two years together — and Stuart Townsend. Theron and Townsend, 50, called it quits in 2010 after nearly 10 years of dating.
In September 2020, the Oscar winner revealed that she was OK not being in a relationship. Instead, Theron explained that she was happy raising daughters Jackson and August, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively.
“I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy,’” Theron shared during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing she hadn’t “dated anybody” in more than five years. “But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game. … The kind of game that’s like, my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”
She added: “I can honestly say this in my life: I don’t feel lonely. Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or makes you less interested in [romance] … It’s a lot of work to be a parent and part of that is at the end of the day, I get in bed and I go, ‘Oh, my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.’”