One unforgettable date, to say the least! Charlize Theron recalled her worst date ever, which involved her suitor requesting that she “make out” with his nose.

“I went on a date in my 20s with this guy who was really, super handsome. I was really into it,” the Bombshell actress, 44, shared on Jimmy Kimmy Live! on Wednesday, January 15. “He picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, ‘This is going really well.’ He drove me home and you know, I kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss.”

Though things appeared to be on the right track, the evening soon took a drastic turn. “He pulled over by my house and we started kissing and it was really good. And then, he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose,’” she said, nearly crying with laughter over the situation.

Host Jimmy Kimmel and the audience were stunned by Theron’s revelation, but the Tully actress swore that the awkward encounter occurred and noted that she’s “never forgotten” the moment since.

“I’ve yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose,” she said, causing Kimmel, 52, to quip back, “Well, there aren’t any other people besides him.”

“He was, like, really into it and I started giggling, ‘cause it was good,” Theron continued. “I didn’t want to mess it up, so I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’”

Kimmel then joked, “Wow. The bachelorette gets a rose, you got a nose.”

Early last year, Theron admitted that she had been single for a decade and was interested in dating again. “I’ve been single for 10 years. It’s not a long shot,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2019. “Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I’m shockingly available. I have made it very clear.”

Theron, who is a mother to children Jackson, 8, and August, 4, was previously married to Irish actor Stuart Townsend from 2001 to 2010. She’s been linked to Sean Penn and Keanu Reeves, and was even rumored to be dating Brad Pitt last January — which Us Weekly confirmed was “not true.”

Theron revealed what makes her “really hard to be in a relationship with” during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in May 2019. “I’m very OCD, I don’t like the idea of having too much stuff — or stuff that I don’t use — it really bothers me, yes,” the Long Shot actress said. “I was in a relationship and whenever this person went out of town … I would get rid of the tricky shoes.”

She continued, “He would come home and within two hours say, ‘Where are my straw shoes?’ And I’m like, ‘Did you just hear yourself? You’re wearing straw shoes — no grown man should wear straw shoes’ … and he had like the clown patch shoes, the fabric patch.”