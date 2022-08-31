There’s only one Goddess of Pop! Cher shut down a fan who compared her to Dua Lipa with a playful reply.

“Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” a Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, August 30, alongside a video of the 27-year-old “Levitating” singer performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Cher, 76, didn’t agree with the comparison and replied, “How many years are in a generation🤔.”

The Sonny & Cher musician has no doubt been a source of fashion inspiration for the “Don’t Start Now” singer over the years. Lipa’s dress at last year’s Grammy Awards drew comparisons to the “Strong Enough” singer’s butterfly ensemble at the same event in 1974, right down to both women’s long dark locks.

In July 2018, the London native wore what appeared to be a recreation of Cher’s sheer, feathered 1974 Met Gala dress while performing in Paris. Despite her fashion nods to the “Believe” songstress, the “Future Nostalgia” musician has spoken about her desire to emulate another pop icon — Madonna.

“I want to do this for as long as I can. I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it,” she said during a June 2020 appearance on the “What We Coulda Been” podcast. She collaborated with the 64-year-old “Material Girl” singer on an August 2020 remix of “Levitating,” along with Missy Elliott.

“I said to my manager, ‘I know this is super-crazy … do you think you could reach out and see if Madonna’s into it?’ He was like, ‘The worst they can say is, no. All right, f—k it, let’s see.’ Madonna got back to us and she was into the idea, she loved it,” the Grammy Award winner told Attitude magazine in December 2020.

Lipa revealed that she and the “Like a Virgin” musician bonded while talking on the phone about how Madonna missed her then-boyfriend, backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

“We were talking about time zones and being away from — or rather, her being away from her other half. I didn’t have that problem, I was kind of in lockdown with my boyfriend, so I was being sympathetic,” the “Sweetest Pie” singer, who was dating Anwar Hadid at the time, revealed.

Lipa and Hadid, 23, split in December 2021. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” the singer-songwriter told Vogue in May.

“Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me,” she said.