Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is speaking out after the Super Bowl parade shooting on Wednesday, February 14.

“The most beautiful, perfect day of love, laughter, & celebration at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade turned upside down in an instant,” she wrote via X on Wednesday, sharing a handful of photos from the day’s events. “I’m still processing today’s tragedy. 💔 I love this city and I’m angry at what took place and heartbroken for the victims, their families, & the KC community.”

The 25-year-old continued: “This world is broken and thank God it is not our home. I’m thankful for the hope of Heaven. Life is precious and each day is a gift. I’m grateful for a Savior whose sacrifice on the cross gives us the assurance of a perfect eternity in Heaven—with no death, no fear, no grief, and no pain. If you don’t have that—I promise you, you want it when you’re facing that moment.”

Gracie acknowledged the “swift actions” of the first responders in Kansas City, thanking them for saving “more lives from being lost” in the chaos. “Thank you to KCPD, Chiefs security, brave citizens, and everyone at Union Station who worked to manage the chaos and pandemonium,” she wrote.

Her message concluded on a thoughtful note: “Kansas City—hug those you love extra tightly tonight.🫶🏼 We love you big this Valentine’s Day and always.❤️.”

Chiefs athletes, coaches and fans gathered in Kansas City on Wednesday for a parade celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory. Players made their way to Union Station on floats, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more giving speeches on stage at the rally. Police later reported that “multiple people were struck” when gunshots were fired toward the west end of the grounds.

Stacey Graves, the chief of police, told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that multiple suspects were detained, noting that the situation was an “active investigation.”

Officials reported one casualty from the shooting. A Kansas City radio station later announced the death of DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who attended Wednesday’s event.

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” read a statement shared via KKFI 90.1 FM’s Facebook page.

During a press conference on Wednesday, authorities confirmed that all Chiefs staff and players were accounted for. NFL alums and Chiefs players alike have since addressed the city’s loss. “Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via X on Wednesday.

Kelce, 34, broke his silence later that night. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he noted in a social media statement. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”