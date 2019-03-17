Things are looking up! Chris Harrison gave followers an update on the Bachelor Mansion nearly five months after it suffered damage in the Malibu wildfires.

“She’s never looked so gorgeous,” the Bachelor host, 47, captioned an Instagram picture on Saturday, March 16. “After what our community has been through this year I’m more grateful than ever to be back home #TheBachelorette #BachelorMansion.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November that a structure on the property burned down in the Woolsey Fire. The mansion is used for Bachelor and Bachelorette production, and has become a staple on the hit reality TV dating shows over the years. Harrison was, most likely, back on the property on Saturday as filming for Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has just begun.

“There was no one at the house at the time it caught on fire,” a source told Us at the time. “The part of the house that was used for the production offices has burned down … The whole back house is burned down and it traveled up to the backyard.”

Months later, work began on the house to repair the damage done during the devastating fires.

“Construction workers started tearing down the charred area on the property,” an insider told Us in late January. “They are knocking it down completely and it’s looking like they will rebuild it. They want to have it ready before Bachelorette starts filming [in March].”

The mansion’s owner, Marshall Haraden — who lives in the home with his family during the months the show isn’t filming — later confirmed to Us that, though most of the home went unscathed, “the accessory building up front that they use for the shows as a basecamp” was ruined.

Haraden also revealed that due to worries that the house would be robbed while vacant, he hired full-time security to watch over the mansion during the ordeal.

Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gerard Butler were among the thousands of Malibu residents who were affected by the Southern California fires.

Cyrus, 26, shared news that her home with Liam Hemsworth was destroyed with fans via Instagram at the time, and later spoke out about how her now-husband was a hero when it came to rescuing all of their animals.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe. And Liam was an amazing hero,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress told Jimmy Fallon in December. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

The Hannah Montana alum also revealed that the tragedy actually inspired the pair to tie the knot in December. “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair. “No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be ‘in the now’ as much as possible.”

